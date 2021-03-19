What's on in Christchurch this weekend

Photo: Newsline

Brass bands by the river, a pool party, super-sized art works, and a bike race from Christchurch to Akaroa all feature in this weekend's line-up of events.

Riverside Brass

Spend your Sunday afternoon relaxing on the banks of the Avon River enjoying music from some of the city's talented brass bands. Seven bands, including the Woolston and Addington Brass Bands, will be performing at Remembrance Park from between 12.30 and 5pm.

Van Gogh Live

Time is running out to see Van Gogh's masterpieces like you've never seen them before. The multi-sensory experience Van Gogh Alive is only on at Air Force Museum of New Zealand until 28 March so if you haven't been yet, you need to secure your tickets now.

Van Gogh Alive sets aside traditions of tiptoeing through silent galleries and viewing paintings from afar in quiet contemplation as visitors find themselves interacting with art in ways they never imagined. From start to finish, visitors are surrounded by a vibrant symphony of light, colour, sound and fragrance that has been called an ‘unforgettable’ multi-sensory experience.

Van Gogh's masterpieces come to life, giving the sensation of walking right into his paintings, a feeling that is simultaneously enchanting, entertaining and educational.

Tickets for Van Gogh Alive can be booked through Ticketmaster.

Le Race to Akaroa

Top cyclists and enthusiastic amateurs will be furiously pedaling their way towards Akaroa on Saturday as Miles Continental Le Race kicks off for another year.

The annual 100km cycling event starts in Cathedral Square and ends in Akaroa. For those not quite up to the full 100km distance, there's Le Race Petite - a 53km event finishing at Little River.

The event showcases the French culture of the Akaroa region and takes riders on a scenic tour of Banks Peninsula. At the finish line, there will be music, site holders, sponsors and trade teams.

Wild Ōtautahi

Do you know how many different spiders live in Canterbury? Have you ever seen a weta motel? How far do eels travel to mate? Do you know the name of a fish that likes to sunbathe?

Explore Wild Ōtautahi in the Te Pito Huawera/Southbase Gallery at Tūranga and find the answers.

Wild Ōtautahi is inspired by Gavin Bishop's book Wildlife of Aotearoa, which explored New Zealand’s unique habitats and incredible wildlife through his marvellous illustrations.

It opens this weekend and runs through until June.

Made in Canterbury Festival

Settle into your seats for the Made in Canterbury Festival at the Isaac Theatre Royal this weekend.

A three-day celebration of local music, theatre, dance, poetry and film, bookings are available online.

Dive into the Movie Pool Party at Jellie Park

Jump into this season’s last summer pool party at Jellie Park on Saturday from noon. A DJ, water walkers, an inflatable and a poolside movie – Frozen 2 – ensures a fun day out. The pool party is included in the cost of a general pool admission.

Canterbury v Central Stags

If you need a sporting fix this weekend, head along to Mainpower Oval in Rangiora and watch Canterbury take on the Central Stags in a four-day Plunket Shield test match. Play starts at 11am on both Saturday and Sunday and admission to the ground is free.

Dogwatch Market Day

The Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust is holding a market day at 230 Dyers Road in Bromley. Come along between 10am an 2pm and stock up on goodies for you and your dog and help support the rescuing and rehoming of abandoned dogs.

There will be lots of dog products and services available as well as second-hand stalls, crafts, home-baking, raffles and more. Because rescue dogs will be at the event and they need their space, people are asked to leave their own dogs at home.

Things I Know to be True at The Court Theatre

A family focused drama, Things I Know to be True opens at The Court Theatre on Saturday.

After more than 30 years together, the main characters should be able to sit back and smell the roses – until the lives of their adult children come crashing through the door. Book tickets online.

Women & The World

Celebrate International Women’s Day with Women & The World, a Conscious Club event featuring inspirational speakers and an art exhibition in the Boxed Quarter on Saturday. Book online.

Transfigured Night at The Piano

A fusion of dance and music with BalletCollective Aotearoa and the New Zealand String Quartet, Transfigured Night weaves a striking tale focusing on the celebration of new life, the duality of conflict and resolution and, ultimately, reconciliation.

Book tickets online for Saturday night’s performance at The Piano.