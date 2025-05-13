More farm visits before winter grazing season: MPI

Andrew Curtis. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) will step up proactive farm visits and provide practical advice for farmers before the winter grazing season, MPI national response manager Andrew Curtis says.

"We will prioritise visits to farms where it can be more problematic to manage soil conditions during periods of wet weather," Mr Curtis said in a statement.

"We’ll be assessing these farms before livestock start grazing winter feed and they will be closely monitored to ensure they are meeting animal welfare standards. We will do follow-up visits in June."

Winter grazing is an annual practice where livestock are grazed on forage crops between May and September throughout Southland, much of Otago and other parts of New Zealand.

Mr Curtis said most farmers worked hard to do the right thing and carefully planned ahead to look after their animals.

The initial proactive animal welfare farm checks were being carried out by the MPI’s six permanent staff in Invercargill.

This group would be joined by two additional inspectors by the end of the month. This group could be scaled up if required for inspections and investigations.

"The land is better than expected given the rainfall last spring. Crop levels are about average — meaning most farmers should have enough feed to get through winter. Some will need to ensure they have access to additional supplementary feed, as conditions during winter can change quickly.

"The welfare of animals is always our No 1 priority when dealing with issues related to winter grazing. Education is an important compliance tool for lower levels of offending or to head off issues before they arise," he said.

Prosecutions could be taken for more serious offending, including repeat offending, he said.

Earlier this year the MPI successfully prosecuted a Southland livestock grazing company for allowing hundreds of cattle to graze in mud, the company being fined $48,750.

FFPM Grazing Ltd earlier pleaded guilty to four charges under the Animal Welfare Act. The winter grazing practices at the property were described as appalling.

— APL