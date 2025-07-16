Offices being converted to Lincoln student accommodation

A bed shortage for first-year Lincoln University students is being relieved by converting office and teaching rooms into a new accommodation wing.

Rising demand for student housing has resulted in the renovation of Hudson Hall for nearly 80 new beds by the start of the first semester next year. The cost has not been disclosed.

Work began on June 5. The project is expected to be finished by December.

When the work is completed, the university’s student accommodation will increase to more than 800 beds at seven accommodation halls, 47 flats and 36 houses.

Former offices, meeting rooms and teaching spaces are being removed in the eastern wing of Hudson Hall to lift its total bed count to 155 fully catered rooms.

A university spokeswoman said redevelopment costs were commercially sensitive and subject to an obligation of confidence to the contractor.

Lincoln University deputy vice-chancellor Damian Lodge said the university had moved to increase bed numbers in response to growing demand from international and domestic students wanting to live and study on campus.

Accommodation costs, including meals, at Hudson Hall are about $19,200, depending on payment instalments.

The hall was opened in 1954 as student accommodation and was later partly converted into office, administration and teaching spaces.

Lincoln’s growing student roll coincided with a record last May of more than 1600 qualifications to graduands.

