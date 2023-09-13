Amarok fits the bill both on and off the farm

The new Amarok ute is "a more than worthy replacement" for the outgoing model, Bob Nettleton says. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Meet the Volkswagen Amarok, the German sibling of the latest Ford Ranger and an interesting alternative to one of our best-selling utes.

This model-sharing arrangement between two of the heavy hitters of the car world, one from North America the other Europe, is an interesting alliance and precursor to other models it’s expected to spawn.

The Amarok is a niche market dabbler operating off the back of a modest four-model lineup, all double cabs and 4WD. Prices start at $65,000 for the Life and peak at $90,000 for the Aventura V6 turbo diesel.

Even the price-leading Life is an attractive package, powered by a 2.0-litre 125kW turbo diesel that develops 405Nm of torque and is hitched to a six-speed automatic.

There are high expectations in the Volkswagen camp around the $75,000 Style with a 2.0-litre 154kW 500Nm diesel engine plucked straight from the Ford Ranger parts bin. There’s a nice bonus for all Amarok owners in the form of a standard across-the-range towbar.

The high-spec $88,000 Amarok Pan Americana being reviewed here has a stronger off-road bias. If you need a large, combative and capable ute in most terrain, this one fits the bill with its beefy 3.0-litre 184kW 600Nm V6 diesel. Features include exclusive black 18" alloy wheels shod with all-terrain tyres, heated leather seats, and a 12" touchscreen infotainment system. The driving assistance package offers, among other things, park assist and intelligent adaptive cruise control.

The Pan Americana packs plenty of punch with a muscular 3.0-litre 184kW V6 turbo diesel with a mighty 600Nm of torque, but it isn’t squeaky green enough to dodge the government’s maximum $6900 clean vehicle fee.

The V6 turbo diesel lifts the performance bar for its class to new lofty heights, with a clever by-pass set-up for power that allows the turbochargers to work at lower engine speeds for increased responsiveness. Alternatively the smaller turbo can be bypassed, allowing the larger one to blow into action to deliver greater power.

This is just some of the back-room technical magic that conjures up such an ultra-smooth and responsive motor delivering a memorable on- and-off road driving experience. Whatever is thrown its way is dealt with effortlessly like few other diesel utes I’ve driven. The 10-speed automatic is the perfect match for this strong and more vibrant V6, with its quick and intuitive gear changes.

There’s a classy, modern and quality European feel that permeates into almost every corner of the test ute. This gives the Volkswagen an important point of difference over its blue-oval-badged sibling.

The way this sizable ute glides through corners with poise and balance is a credit to the team who designed and developed it. Ride comfort is outstanding both on the road and off the beaten track. During my limited and less-than-intrepid off-road excursions, the test vehicle was surprisingly at ease and took every opportunity to show off its formidable 4WD abilities. This is a more than worthy replacement for the outgoing Amarok — it’s a huge step forward, thanks to Ford.

- Opinion by Bob Nettleton