A class above

At the merino junior judging and educational day at Earnscleugh Station on Sunday are (from left) Earnscleugh Station shepherd and competition runner-up Sophie Wright, building apprentice and competition winner Archie Calder, of Lauder Station, and Central Otago Merino Stud Breeders chairman William Jones, of Matarae Station.

The day included information sessions including ram selection, the judging process and the basics of breeding values.

Event competitors must be aged between 18 and 25 and from the Central Otago region.

The two top placegetters represent the region in the New Zealand final at the Upper Clutha A&P Show in Wanaka next month.