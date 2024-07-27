Hospital to be downscaled?

Newly appointed Health NZ commissioner Lester Levy has committed to downscaling the new Dunedin hospital, if necessary. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Dunedin political leaders have been left horrified after the new head of Health New Zealand said the city’s new hospital could be "downscaled".

Their comments come after newly appointed Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora (HNZ) commissioner Dr Lester Levy spoke about the project, which is understood to have ballooned out to more than $2 billion.

The government recently appointed Dr Levy as commissioner to address budget blowouts in health, and in an interview with Newsroom he was asked whether the new Dunedin hospital building could be downscaled.

"If it requires to be downscaled, yes", he replied.

"But we’re not at all finished. We’ve had two meetings, but just remember, I’ve only been here about six weeks."

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Dr Shane Reti said he had "always acknowledged that there are many challenges with the new Dunedin hospital".

"The recent revelations about the dire state of Health NZ’s finances means that now more than ever, we need to ensure every public dollar available to health is spent wisely.

"This week, Dr Reti tasked the commissioner to come up with a turnaround plan for Health NZ and is currently anticipating details on that."

Dr Reti did not respond to a question about whether the government supported downscaling the project.

Taieri MP Ingrid Leary said Dr Levy’s comments were horrifying.

"This is a sinister plot by this government to dismantle the hospital that Otago people have been promised.

"They have deliberately created a funding crisis by underfunding health in the Budget and are now trying to wash their hands of any blame by appointing a commissioner to do their dirty work."

Dunedin MP Rachel Brooking said Dr Levy had confirmed fears this government would not honour its pre-election promises on the new Dunedin hospital.

"Dr Reti can’t hide behind his officials. He must instruct the commissioner to deliver Dunedin Hospital as planned."

Cr David Benson-Pope was concerned Dr Levy’s statements did not appear to align with the government’s "unequivocal promise".

"No-one should have any doubt about where the city and the council stands on this issue", he said.

"To further mess around with it at this stage of the build would be absolutely insane.

"The commissioner needs to understand that there is no other option — we have to get on with the build."

Cr Sophie Barker said Dr Levy’s comments shocked her.

"It’s so disappointing when you think about how hard we have fought for the hospital.

"We’ve been keeping a strong watching brief on the situation; and we have had no feedback from the government indicating that downsizing is an option at all."

Cr Barker said the council should approach "those at the higher-up" to remind them about the importance of this project.

Cr Carmen Houlahan said the city council had not been lax in supporting the project.

"It has put central government on notice. This government has made promises about this hospital that we expect it to keep.

"At present, the government has not told us it is not keeping its promises. If there are cuts to the hospital, I am sure you will see action from us. The public of Dunedin are behind this campaign and will expect nothing less."

Cr Steve Walker said the public expected the council to continue its push "to ensure that the new hospital is built with the services, facilities and amenities that were promised and nothing less".

Cr Kevin Gilbert said any comments about "downsizing" were "concerning and deeply disappointing to hear".

"It is infuriating, however, it seems we must continue to monitor the intentions and direction from central government to ensure that the hospital that is delivered is up to the task."

Deputy mayor Cherry Lucas said councillors were invited to a site visit of the new hospital this week.

"Members of the new Dunedin hospital project team were also there and did not alert us to any concerns with the project.

"If anything changes, you can expect action from this council."

Mayor Jules Radich said Dr Reti had given a commitment the new Dunedin hospital would be delivered as promised, including in terms of beds, operating theatres and a PET scanner.

"Dunedin and the wider southern health region expect nothing less than a hospital that meets the needs of our community, now and in the future. Naturally, we expect it built in a timely manner", Mr Radich said.

"After a visit to the construction site this week, I can say that progress is good and everything appears to be on track.

"I fully expect that the minister will keep his promise, which has received cross-party support."

Former Southern Partnership Group chairman Pete Hodgson said any attempt to redesign the inpatients building at this stage would "undoubtedly cost more not less, because the building has already reached the point of no return".

"The very last stage of design is under way and most of the piles are already driven. If anyone is foolish enough to put the brakes on now, the end result will be negative in every respect.

"I appreciate [Dr] Levy is only a few weeks into the job, but his focus should instead be on sorting the two big missing pieces of the puzzle — pathology and a professional development unit."

Prior to the election, the government announced a $30 million boost to roll back some of the Labour government’s cuts and said it would build the hospital to the specifications originally intended.

The funding boost was to pay for the reinstatement of 23 inpatient beds, two operating theatres and the country’s first publicly owned PET scanner.

HNZ declined the Otago Daily Times’ request to interview Dr Levy yesterday.

The ODT also asked HNZ about what analysis had been done on the cost and scale of the new Dunedin hospital build; whether HNZ was considering any downsizing of the project; and how close HNZ was to signing a contract for the inpatient building.

HNZ said it would answer the questions next week.