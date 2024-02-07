Community, animals put best foot/hoof forward

Judges (from left) Trevor McCall, Eualie Thwaites and Janice Mitchell chose Angus cow Lilliesleaf Violet 1407, led by owner Rob Hall and calf Lilliesleaf Hika led by Hannah Hunt,10, for the best in show award which was presented by Gore District Mayor Ben Bell at the Gore A&P Association Show on Saturday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Squally weather did not keep the crowd away from the 141st Gore A&P Association Show on Saturday.

Throughout the morning and early afternoon bursts of driving rain sent people scurrying for shelter.

By 2pm, in time for the grand parade, most of the rain clouds had passed through and the showgrounds were bathed in sunlight.

Rob and Lynne Hall’s cow Lilliesleaf Violet 1407 and calf Lilliesleaf Hika 303 at foot won the best in show award.

Violet, a rising 8-year-old Angus, was the top beef animal which qualified her to vie for the best in show along with other animals including the best sheep, pony and goat.

It was "great" to win best in show, Mr Hall said.

"She’s a good cow ... she’s raised a calf every year since she was a 2-year-old."

The cow had good conformation, he said.

"She’s got a good clean shoulder and moves very well on the ground."

Gore A&P Show Association member Alan Steel was presented with a Royal Agricultural Society Centennial Medal by Gore association president Martin Powley.

Mr Powley said Mr Steel was a worthy recipient of the award after more than 50 years of being part of A&P associations in Balclutha and Gore.

"I know how much work he has done for the A&P."

He is a life member of the Gore A&P Association.

Mr Steel said it was "bit of a shock" to receive the award.

When he was farming he enjoyed getting off the farm and being part of the show committee.

"I like the camaraderie and working away around the grounds.

"Being a farmer I like animals and seeing the improvement in animals."

Show secretary Karla King said entries were slightly down on last year’s Royal Show event.

"We’ve had really strong entries in the sheep and goat."

An alpaca fleece competition was held for the first time and was very successful.

"We had an outstanding response of 102 entries, so we’re really happy about that."

Despite the weather there was still a good turnout, Ms King said.

"It was great to see the community supporting us even when it’s raining."

- By Sandy Eggleston