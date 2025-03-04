Porritt clears last hurdle

Arthur Porritt (left; formerly of Otago) wins the 120 yards hurdles for Magdalen College at the Oxford Inter-college Athletic Cup contests on March 2, 1925. — Otago Witness, 31.3.1925

London, March 2 (Received March 3, at 8.5pm): The Oxford sports have been concluded.

The final of the 120 yards high hurdles was won by Porritt by a yard and a-half in 16sec. Porritt also won the 220 yards low hurdles by five yards in 27sec. The American Clockley fell at the last hurdle when level with Porritt.

— Reuters

Dunedin child succumbs to polio

The position locally in regard to the outbreak of infantile paralysis does not seem to be showing much improvement. The nine-year-old boy, who was admitted to the hopital from Cargill Street some days ago, died yesterday morning. Dr J.H. Crawshaw (District Medical Officer of Health) stated yesterday that a positive case from St Kilda, that of a boy of three years, had been admitted to the hospital. A positive case was also reported from Oamaru yesterday morning. Dr Crawshaw stated that there was sure to be some disability, but the patients would recover. It was difficult to say what disability there would be, but a great deal could be done for the patients later on. Of 16 positive cases reported in Otago and Southland since the outbreak of the epidemic, four of the sufferers have died.



Top brass waiting at station

The Third Artillery Band, winners of the B Grade competition at the Auckland band contests, received a splendid welcome back to Dunedin yesterday afternoon. The railway station was crowded and, as the first express travelled along the platform to come to a stop, the band was loudly cheered. The shield won at Auckland was held aloft outside a carriage for all to see, and the tangible token of the band’s success was received with the greatest enthusiasm. The St Kilda Band had arranged, in a sporting spirit, to play the winners into the city, and when the bandsmen had been lined up outside the station, the Mayor (Mr H.L. Tapley) welcomed both winners and losers home.

Costly flour-cartel case

A heavy toll has been levied on the Crown for its failure to prove the charges of breaches of the Commercial Trusts Act, which it alleged against Distributors Ltd and four flour-milling companies. In this case, which was remarkable for the length of its hearing and for the large number of witnesses called, judgment was given for the defendants. His Honor made an order for the payment of £400 costs, all fees and disbursements and witnesses’ expenses to be fixed by the registrar.

Off the rails

A tramcar left the rails at the Maitland Street crossing yesterday, and the service was interrupted for about 20 minutes. The tramways department is at present reconstructing the line between Maitland Street and the tramshed points, and a temporary crossing has been laid down. A loose rail evidently caused the car to leave the line.



Moving targets

"It has been said if the motorists of this country were as careless as pedestrians, the cemeteries would be full in 24 hours," said Mr A.E. Ansell, of the Otago Motor Club, during an address. "I had occasion, some months ago, to motor a city councillor through the streets of Dunedin . . . afterwards he told me that he never knew there were so many d... fools in Dunedin."

— ODT, 4.3.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)