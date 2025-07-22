Near-complete moa skeleton

Moa skeleton found in a dry cave, blocked by a boulder, at Waikaremoana. The bird’s height was about 12 feet 9 inches. — Otago Witness, 4.8.1925

The Government electrical engineer and the Acclimatisation Society’s ranger relate the discovery of a magnificent moa skeleton at Waikaremoana.

Train makes motorist cross

They were exploring a route for high-tension wires last week and came upon a ravine into which access could be gained only by ropes. In a dry cave, which had been blocked by a huge boulder, the explorers found a splendidly preserved skeleton which, when assembled, will show the bird’s height to have been 12ft 9in. The head alone has decayed. The discoverers surrounded the announcement of the find with much humorous detail, attaching a pig’s skull in place of the missing head, thereby mystifying amateur ornithologists. This valuable and interesting specimen has now been safely transported to Wairoa.

The Rattray Street railway crossing is often the cause of serious annoyance to the road traffic when a long, slow train is passing that spot, and one irate citizen complains of an exasperating "hold up" on Monday morning when the shunting train between the goods yards to the main station took several minutes to shuffle across. The complaint was referred to the railway traffic manager (Mr H.P. West), who stated that the train was presumably the goods train to Balclutha, which is coupled up in the yards and sent to the station about 9.30am to start. It was an unusually long one on this occasion and, owing to the slippery nature of the rails at this time of the year, it took a fair time to negotiate the section. "The complaint is 40 years old," Mr West concluded, "but the department uses every effort to keep the crossing as clear as possible for road traffic."

Public radio conceived

Wellington, July 21: The conditions of the contract between the Government and the broadcasting syndicate for a regular and efficient broadcasting service throughout the dominion were announced to-day by Sir James Parr. He said he was satisfied that the Government had secured a good contract. There were stringent powers of control, and if the company failed in any essential to adhere to the agreement, the Government had power to terminate the bargain. The agreement is between the Government and Wm. Goodfellow, of Hamilton, and A.R. Harriss, of Christchurch, as trustees for the broadcasting company. They undertake to erect radio stations at Auckland and Christchurch within six months, and when they are in operation must, if requested, erect at Wellington and Dunedin. At the end of five years, if the agreement is not renewed, the Crown will purchase the plant.

Clear observation

The eclipse of the sun was clearly observable in Dunedin yesterday morning. The sun rose in partial eclipse, and the eclipse lasted till between half-past 9 and a quarter to 10. In the north of the North Island the eclipse was more complete than in this locality. There the moon would appear as covering the sun, except for a thin margin in the light around its rim.

Capping time is upon us

Chorus (fortissimo — very):

Ka waiata matou

Notemea nga ropa

Ehari nei Karangaatu

Ake! Ake! Kia kaha.

This the day of the Otago University Carnival. Students, being (as all the world knows) studious and sedate and meek-and-mild for 364 days in the year, must preserve their essential sanity by becoming semi-insane on day 365. The error of wisdom will be wholesomely corrected in one crowded day of glorious absurdity.

There will be an extravagant spread of pippins and cheese to follow, in the shape of four nights’ fierce farragonism at His Majesty’s Theatre. And there will be University A versus Kaikorai on Saturday.

There is no connection, however, between the carnival and the Carisbrook fixture.

— by ‘Wayfarer’

— ODT, 22.7.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)