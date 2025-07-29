Finest walk in the world

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Work on the pass has been practically ruined by frequent crossing of packhorses. Drains and culverts have also received much needed attention. The telephone line over the track has been kept in splendid order and condition. It has not been unworkable for more than one hour at a stretch throughout the whole season. This has proved a great help in the successful working of the track generally. The drainage has been carried into the river, this in itself making the sanitary conditions around the house much more satisfactory. Bonzol lavatory pans have also been installed. The track is gaining popularity. With the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition at Dunedin in sight, the coming season should prove a record one. Great improvements were effected by the Public Works Department in the road access to Te Anau which has so long been a cause of trouble, and this work is still being gone on with. Before next season it should be put in first-class order and be the means of increasing traffic.
Cook Strait cable
Telephonic communication between the North and South Islands will be made possible in a more general way than is at present the case early in the new year by the linking of the two islands with a telephonic cable which is being specially made by Siemens Ltd in England to the order of the New Zealand Government. The new cable, which will be some 40 miles in length, will be 1 inches in diameter, with heavier armour for the parts which will be in the rockier current-swept parts of the Strait. The cable will take off at Lyall Bay, and will land on the beach at Seddon, a route which is some six miles shorter than the Lyall Bay-White’s Bay line. The steamer bringing out the new cable will have to be fitted with a makeshift tank to provide for even coiling. On its arrival in Wellington the cable will be paid out into the Government steamer Tutanekai, which will lay the cable under the supervision of the chief telegraphic engineer.
It’s what he would have wanted
The Government has planted 561 pohutukawas and 600 taupata trees on the hillside around Mr Massey’s tomb.
— ODT, 29.7.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)