Flight attempt ends in tragedy

French aviators Dieudonne Coste and Robert Thiery crashed their Breguet biplane in Germany’s Black Forest while attempting a non-stop flight to Karachi. — Otago Witness 10.11.1925

Pains taken at dental school

Paris, September 13. The airmen Costes and Thiery left the Etampes aerodrome this morning in an attempt to make a non-stop flight to Constantinople, thence to Bagdad, Bander Abbas and Karachi. The airmen encountered a thick fog over the Black Forest, causing a loss of direction. They attempted to land and crashed into a tree. Thiery was killed and Costes slightly injured.

Well over 2000 patients are being treated every month at the Dental School, and 115 students are engaged on the work. The staff at the school is now looking hopefully forward to the completion of the new school, situated in King street, between Frederick street and Albany street. The new building was commenced in May, 1923, on land purchased by the Otago University Council from the Beverly Trust for £2050, and has a frontage to King street of 50 feet and a depth of 180ft. When completed the school will have cost, roughly, about £30,000. The cost is being paid chiefly by the Government, but some private subscriptions have been devoted to the expenditure, notably £750 given by the Dunedin Savings Bank towards equipment. The new school is of three storeys with a basement, and is particularly well laid out. On the top storey is the clinic where the dentistry work will be carried out. This room runs the full length of the building and is 27ft wide. It will accommodate 60 chairs. Another large room on the second floor will be utilised for the mechanical laboratory and still another on the first floor as a lecture theatre. There will be an X-ray room, a pathological laboratory, waiting rooms, administrator’s office, students’ common room, prosthetic room (where dentures will be fitted), a museum and so on. Particular pains have been taken to secure a good light, and this part of the work has been well arranged, and should prove most suitable. As things are progressing at the present time at the building, it is hoped that it will be completed by the end of the year, in readiness for the students early in the New Year. A largely-increased number of students will be in attendance next year.

Look both ways

An unfortunate mistake in looking to the left and neglecting to look to the right resulted yesterday afternoon in injuries to a motorist and the almost complete destruction of his car.

The driver, after coming out of a garage in Cumberland street, was crossing Lower High street. He was watching traffic on his left, and did not see a tramcar bearing down on him on his right, and a collision resulted. The steps on the tram were damaged, and several windows wore broken, and the motor car was so badly smashed as to be almost beyond repair. The motorist, whose shoulder was slightly injured, had to receive attention from a doctor. — ODT, 15.9.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden