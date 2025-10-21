Fine young horses for sale

Elderslie stud, near Oamaru, and successful sires Paper Money (left) and Boniform. — Otago Witness, 3.11.1925

The writer has been fortunate enough to make the acquaintance of the lot contributed to the November horse sale by the Elderslie Stud.

They are all by Paper Money except one. The very remarkable success achieved by Paper Money in his first season and the fact that his stock have supplied evidence that they will train on — Money Order, Father O'Flynn, John Bradbury, to wit, to mention only a few — should create keen competition for youngsters who seem to receive a natural gift of galloping.

There are three colts and three fillies. A colt from Fair Fight, by Martian, is a nice level-built chap with a pedigree in tall female that has thoroughly proved its worth. Martian is also the sire of the next colt's dam, and it should not be overlooked that mares got by the son of Martagon and Otterden are doing well at the stud.

The crack colt Manfred belongs to the Otterden tribe, and when bred to a successful sire something good seems sure to follow.

The half-brother to Fulmar fills the eye as a really fine sturdy colt. Fulica has shown that she can produce speed, and a mating with Paper Money should accord her much higher honours than her first contribution to the Stud Book.

The last colt of the Elderslie Stud lot is a handsome and racy-looking one got by Kilbroney from Lady Violet, by Boniform. The Paper Money-Killena filly is a really fine sort. A half-sister to Enthusiasm is built on attractive lines, and she should prove very valuable for the turf and paddock. Then there is the filly by Money from Kilcalm.

— by ‘Sentinel’

That’s one hundred and eleven

The motors of the St John Ambulance responded to 111 calls during September. The motors travelled a total of 638 miles in carrying out this work. The ambulances were in good order and condition.

— ODT, 21.10.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)