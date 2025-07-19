A bit out of their league

I. Crossan breaks away for City A during his team’s rugby league match against Pacific B. — Otago Witness, 28.7.1925 City A and Pacific B met at Montecillo on Saturday afternoon under very favourable conditions, the game resulting in an easy victory for City A.

The teams were very unevenly matched — a first grade side being pitted against a young and inexperienced team. The game towards the close was in the nature of a farce. Although a large total of points was registered against them,

the Pacific lads played a dogged game, Tearle (wing), Ferguson, Watson and Bryne giving a good account of themselves. The City backs worked together like a piece of machinery, and their concerted and spectacular passing bouts could not be stopped by the opposing side. The tackling of one or two of the City forwards was unnecessarily rough at times against such a young and light team, Tries were scored by almost every member of the City team, some of the players having several scores to their credit. The City players slackened off towards the end of the first spell, and Fibbs scored for Pacific near the corner. Watson later scored for the Whites as the result of a tricky run, Davis converting the try. The score was increased to 10 points by

Davis kicking a splendid goal from a penalty for an infringement. The same player later brought the score for Pacific to 12 points by sending the ball over the bar from a penalty kick. Towards the end of the game Watson again scored for Pacific. Harris took the kick, but the ball struck one of the posts. Mr J. Underwood was referee. Scores: City A 45, Pacific B 15.

Prince on tour

On Saturday morning the Mayor (Mr H.L. Tapley) escorted his Highness the Maharaj Sir Bhawani Singh, Bahadur of Jhalawar and party to various beauty spots and points of interest in and about the city. A visit to the Otago University proved of great interest to Sir Bhawani, who is a noted educationist. In the afternoon he was taken on a motor trip round the Taieri Plain. Yesterday his Highness was escorted to Mr J.A. Johnstone’s farm at Bushey, where he inspected the prize stock, the methods of dairy farming in different countries being a matter of considerable interest to the visitor. The party is to leave to-day for Queenstown, and will return to Dunedin on Wednesday and leave on Thursday for Wellington to sail for England, via Panama.

Flying Fords

Likely to be even more historic than the first Ford motor-cars are half a dozen little metal "air trucks" which have just emerged from the great Ford plant at Detroit, USA. They are new experiments in feather-weight metals and simplified motors. These little trucks with wings are being flown each day over the 250 miles which separate the Detroit and Chicago plants of the Ford company. With their half-ton loads on board, these aerial trucks soar up in the morning and return in the evening. They are being tested in the air just like a new type of car on the road. Edsel Ford is now superintending laboratory experiments of the most complete and costly kind. Already the first batch of "air trucks" are hundreds of pounds lighter, per machine, than any aircraft of similar size

produced before. The aim of the whole thing is a van of the air and also a little passenger type of air car, which shall be as absolutely practical a commercial proposition as the existing Ford of the road. They will be so easy to fly that any farm lad, or handy man, will be able to jump in them and go flying away. — ODT, 19.7.1925