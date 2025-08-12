Drug-crazed man with 'hole in head' tried to headbutt officers

A drug-affected Dunedin man complaining of a "hole in his head" became aggressive and allegedly tried to headbutt police.

The 33-year-old man was having a ‘‘drug-induced episode’’ and was under the belief he had a gaping hole in his head, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin said.

Police were alerted when the members of the public saw him rolling around the middle of Stafford St at 5.30pm yesterday.

Officers called to the scene discovered the man did not have a head wound.

He was transported to Dunedin Hospital for assessment, but while speaking to the triage nurse became aggressive and attempted to head-butt police officers.

The man was then arrested and taken down to the station where he calmed down with the help of Hato Hone St John staff, Sgt Lee said.

He was later taken back to Dunedin Hospital for assessment.

