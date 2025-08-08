Over there

Tennessee-Class battleship USS California passes Clifton Gardens on Sydney Harbour during a naval visit, pictured from The Sun newspaper's aeroplane. — Otago Witness, 4.8.1925

Otago Museum needs friends

Sydney, July 30: There is a distinct American flavour about Sydney just now — in the shops, in the streets, in the trams, in fact, wherever one moves. The American sailors, like our own British tars, appear to find one of their chief delights in wandering about the streets and establishing chance acquaintances. The procession of American sailors and marines through the crowded city streets was frankly disappointing for the comparative lack of cheering. In a big procession like this the crowds look for the martial air, for the rousing music of bands at short intervals, and for that something that stirs the blood. In this big march there were only two bands, which set such lively American tunes that the tars rushed through the city rather than marched with that clock-like, disciplined step which is one of the glories of British marching. Again, the entry of the fleet lacked something of the spectacular because of the very slow progress of the ships, at long intervals, up the harbour. But it was a fine pageant, nevertheless, especially with the great flock of aeroplanes and seaplanes (the latter from the visiting ships) circling about. It was the greatest air pageant Sydney has seen. — by ODT Sydney correspondent

At the present time the Museum is confronted with two problems. First is the provision of accommodation for the large and rapidly-growing collections that have in existing circumstances to be housed in the basement. There are thousands of articles which are lying on shelves. A very great increase in the annual income is required. Fortunately the Museum has a number of warm supporters, and the creation of an Association of Friends of the Museum will assure additional revenue. The whole of the subscriptions of members will be available for the purchase of material in clearly defined fields, and, though for a period the proceeds may not be great, they will be highly welcome. A grant of £200 is made by the City Council, but although the payment of such a sum involves a distinctly inadequate recognition of what the existence of the Museum is to the citizens, there is no absolute certainty as to the continuance of the revenue from this source. The establishment of an endowment fund, from which an assured income will be obtained, is greatly to be desired if the Museum is to be supplied with the finance that will enable it to be furnished and equipped in a manner that will admit of the effective exhibition of the wealth of collections of the greatest possible interest of which it is the repository. Substantial support must be offered by residents of ample means who realise the importance, practical as well as scientific, of the maintenance of a museum of high standing in the city. The Otago Museum is fortunate in the possession of a number of collections of rare value. The limitations of its finance prevent it from housing and displaying these collections advantageously.

Trees felled on trunk road

A start has been made on cutting down the large trees in the plantations which run between the two tram lines on the Anderson’s Bay road. Only small shrubs will in future be grown on the plantation. It was found that the high-growing trees were a source of danger, as they prevented a clear view being obtained of vehicular traffic at the various intersections. — ODT, 8.8.1925