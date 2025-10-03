It all comes down to this . . .

Otago flanker Oliver Haig has winger Jona Nareki in support as he challenges Canterbury flanker Tom Christie during the Ranfurly Shield challenge in Christchurch on September 20. PHOTO: NZ RUGBY/SMARTFRAME

North Harbour v Southland

Albany, tonight, 7.10

It is a dead rubber unless you are part of the North Harbour faithful and desperately want to see your side avoid finishing the season winless. They have secured the wooden spoon regardless of the result. Southland had the mother of all Ranfurly Shield hangovers and fell away in the second half of the campaign. But it is another opportunity for rampaging Stags loose forward Semisi Tupou-Ta’eiloa to remind Otago why they should not have let him slip through their grasp. He is first equal for carries with 117 hit-ups.

Auckland v Otago

Auckland Grammar, tomorrow, 2.05pm

Otago have booked a home venue for the quarterfinals and have secured the Ranfurly Shield for the summer, so they have taken the opportunity to rest a chunk of their squad to freshen up for the playoffs. If they win, and Canterbury trip up against Taranaki, Otago will qualify in pole position. But in the worst-case scenario, they could slip to fourth place with a loss to Auckland, who are out of contention. Otago have three players on debut — Josh Tengblad, Riley Lucas and A-One Lolofie. Tengblad is a big unit and it will be interesting to see what impact he will have at lock.

Wellington v Bay of Plenty

Porirua, tomorrow, 2.05pm

Wellington, the defending champions, have left their run too late, but Bay of Plenty could finish as high as second and have played decent rugby, with the exception of their shock loss to Southland in round four. The Bay can trust No8 Nikora Broughton to carry the ball forward, and winger Fehi Fineanganofo has proved elusive.

Waikato v Northland

Hamilton, tomorrow, 4.35pm

This is perhaps the most interesting game of the round. Waikato (25 points, seventh place) and Northland (24, eighth) are vulnerable. Counties-Manukau are making a late run for the top eight. Waikato have been underwhelming. Four of their five wins have been by one point. And they were thumped 41-5 by Bay of Plenty in their last outing. Northland have five wins and a draw. They held Canterbury to 19-19 last time out. The Taniwha have three players in a hard-working pack with more than 120 tackles each — Rob Rush, Allan Craig and Jake Heenan.

Manawatū v Hawke’s Bay

Palmerston North, tomorrow, 7.10pm

Hawke’s Bay can climb as high as third with a win over Manawatū. That would see them rewarded with a home venue for the quarterfinals. Manawatū are just playing for pride and the smart money is on the Bay. Loose forward Devan Flanders is a workhorse for Hawke’s Bay.

Tasman v Counties-Manukau

Nelson, Sunday, 2.05pm

Counties-Manukau sneaked into the top eight late last season and have done it again this year. Tasman need the win so they can press for a spot in the top four. Both sides will be hungry. Tasman have been up and down and have lost three of their past four games. Counties, however, lost five on the trot but have won their past four to give themselves a slim shot at the playoffs. Tasman hooker Tomasi Maka is the leading try-scorer in the competition. You can expect the Mako to attempt ‘‘a couple’’ of lineout drives. Yawn.

Canterbury v Taranaki

Christchurch, Sunday, 4.35pm

This game could have big ramifications at the top of the table. If Taranaki can pick up five points and deny Canterbury any points, they will leapfrog Canterbury. They may go to the top of the table depending on the result of the Otago-Auckland game. All eyes are on Taranaki first five Josh Jacomb, who features strongly in many key statistics and is a priority target for the Highlanders.

