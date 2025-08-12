Council asked to address hospital parking

Dunedin Hospital registered nurse Greeshma Bhasi is dropped off and picked up by her husband for work every day and has found herself having to run out of the car in the middle of the road when there was no space to pull over. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Dunedin Hospital nurses sick of receiving fines and jumping out of vehicles into the street say they are being let down by the council over a lack of parking.

Nurses have spoken to the Otago Daily Times, expressing frustration over the difficulties of finding parking for work and getting dropped off in the morning for early shifts, and are calling for a solution to their problems.

A nurse, who the Otago Daily Times has agreed not to name, said she recently returned to her parked car to find a $100 ticket waiting for her after she had parked slightly over a yellow line.

While she said the ticket was deserved, it was a symptom of a larger issue healthcare workers faced around parking near the hospital.

"Parking near the hospital is a daily battle — paid parking is expensive, and with a time limit [that] is completely unfit for those of us working 8-, 10- or 12-hour shifts."

She said for every 7am shift start she would leave home at 6am, so she would have time to spend "15 minutes circling the block, and another 15 to walk the rest of the way".

"What’s heartbreaking is knowing that Dunedin City Council makes over $2million a year from parking fines, while essential workers like nurses and doctors are left with no realistic or affordable options."

The nurse asked why reasonably priced permits for hospital staff or more long-term parking for essential workers could not be introduced around the hospital.

Registered nurse Greeshma Bhasi said she was usually dropped off and picked up by her husband.

"I have to jump from the car quickly to avoid the traffic jam — it’s all crowded there because everyone is coming and dropping off one by one."

She said when finishing at 11pm, she always asked her husband to come right to the doors early so she could quickly get in the car.

"It is a bit scary and, at times, nobody will be out on the road ... especially on weekends, some people are drunk and on the road, there's some disturbance, and I'm always afraid."

Another nurse working at Dunedin Hospital was being dropped off by her son one morning when they were threatened with a $750 ticket.

Her son had pulled into a disability carpark to drop her off for her 7am shift, but as she exited the car she noticed a parking officer taking a photograph of the car.

The officer let her off with a warning. When she asked the council about introducing a safe drop-off and pick-up zone for staff, she was

told by council staff they no longer introduced new pick-up and drop-off locations, as these were generally reserved for schools.

An email from the council provided to the ODT said: "At this time, there are no planned changes to parking restrictions near the hospital."

New Zealand Nurses' Organisation president Anne Daniels said instead of just complaining, nurses had actually come up with some good ideas.

"Doctors, nurses, and all those who work at the hospital need to come to work — we need those parking spaces, we need pick-up and drop-off zones, and it's time that we were actually supported in that way."

Ms Daniels said in 15 years working at the hospital, she had never heard of healthcare workers being issued with tickets while being dropped off or picked up.

"It’s not OK that, regardless of the rules, that the parking officers appear to be taking advantage of the parking problems.

"I understand that parking officers say they start at 7am ... but this is a new thing, because nurses have never ever been fined for being dropped off or picked up before.

"Nobody's given any thought to the people who actually work in the hospital."

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said there were a number of options within walking distance of Dunedin Hospital for workers wanting longer-stay parking in the area.

"This includes the carparking building at 130 Great King St, which opens at 6am and has a long-stay rate of over eight hours. This carpark is 240m from the hospital."

He also suggested using the 24/7 St Andrew St carpark, or the Frederick St carpark.

