Hillier able to stay cool during adversity

Daniel Hillier plays a shot at the New Zealand Open at Millbrook as caddy Steve Williams keeps a close watch. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Daniel Hillier has a wiser head on his shoulders these days.

Things that would have frustrated him in the past to the point of destruction are now sliding off his back and being used to push him further through tournaments.

The Wellington golfer proved that after wrapping up the New Zealand Open as the best Kiwi, carding a 17-under-par 267 for a share of 12th place at Millbrook, six shots behind winner Ryan Peake.

He closed with a score of 66 in the final round on Sunday and was pleased with his finish.

"It was close to being really good," Hillier told the Otago Daily Times after his final round.

"Gave myself a lot of chances throughout the day and a few putts slid by, but always nice to finish off with a couple of birdies.

"The crowds have been amazing all week. It was pretty cool to be in the thick of it coming down the stretch."

The DP World Tour player showed plenty of resilience throughout the week, too, turning some shaky situations in his favour.

"Just the way I’ve sort of grinded it out through a couple times throughout the week where it definitely wasn’t going to plan.

"I can remember from past experiences how I sort of let that get to me and then it turns into a downward spiral.

"I kept my cool really well and I turned [Saturday’s] round from a pretty average one into a half-decent one."

Hillier had a handy sounding board as well with Tiger Woods’ former caddy, Steve Williams, carrying the bag, as he has done for Hillier several times before.

Williams caddied for Ryan Fox at a Charles Tour a few years back, and Hillier was in the same group.

"He seemed to be somewhat impressed with my game," Hillier said.

"Now that Foxy’s not here, he’s been awesome enough to jump on my bag.

"We’ve had three runs at the trophy, haven’t quite got there yet but we’re getting better every year.

"It’s awesome to have. He’s so experienced and has a wealth of knowledge, and it’s nice to be able to pick his brain and work with him as a team."

Hillier had a small but mighty army following him around Millbrook all week and the support had been invaluable.

"It’s hard to beat. My whole family’s come down, so that’s been really special — it’s not often they get to see me play.

"To have them all down here it’s been amazing and hopefully I can come back, try again next year."

Hillier gets a rare chance to spend a couple of weeks at home now — "can’t beat a Kiwi summer" — before heading back on tour to Singapore then India.

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz