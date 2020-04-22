Award winner grounded but looking to dairy future

Lucy Morgan. Photo: Sally Brooker

Englishwoman Lucy Morgan is living her country’s wartime motto, ‘‘Keep calm and carry on’’.

The 21-year-old has been named the 2020 Canterbury-North Otago Dairy Trainee of the Year in the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards.

But instead of getting glammed up for the regional awards dinner in Christchurch, she has been kept on Phillip and Becky Wilson’s 800-cow dairy farm at Duntroon by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Miss Morgan, the 216ha property’s herd manager, was a first-time entrant in the competition. As well as the Trainee of the Year title, she won merit awards for farming knowledge and community and industry involvement.

Having grown up on a 400-cow dairy farm in Shropshire, farming is in her blood, she says.

‘‘We’ve all farmed for generations.’’

She fell in love with New Zealand when she was 17, travelling in the North Island on a college exchange that included visiting sheep stations.

Nearly three years ago she returned to work on a bigger farm than her family’s and experience the different lifestyle of pastoral-based dairying. Back home, cattle were mostly housed and fed supplements.

‘‘This suits me better,’’ she said. ‘‘I like to see the cows outside and grazing.’’

So far, she has only experienced Kiwi dairy farming near the Waitaki River. However, she feels no need to move in the meantime.

‘‘I love Oamaru. It’s so central to everything. It’s so nice here.’’

Since arriving she has met her New Zealand partner Ollie Porter. He has joined her at the Wilsons’ as farm manager in their first dairy season together.

Their goal now was to become contract milkers. Miss Morgan has been in touch with most of the judges from earlier rounds of the Dairy Industry Awards to seek advice.

‘‘It’s great feedback — positive criticism.’’