Busy Southland woman dairy finalist

Jessica Goodwright

Jessica Goodwright leads a busy life. Mrs Goodwright and her husband, Lyall, who have three children, farm at Drummond in Southland in a 50-50 sharemilking and equity partnership with another dairy farm in the region.

She is the Dairy Women’s Network regional leader for Central Southland and manages to find time to study for a diploma in agribusiness management through Primary ITO and is now on her final paper.

Her grassroots dairy farming leadership efforts earned her becoming a finalist in the Dairy Women’s Network’s new DWN regional leader of the year.

‘‘Our regional leaders provide such a vital point of contact for farmers as they organise, host and promote regional events all over New Zealand aimed at providing our communities with informative and relevant knowledge to enhance themselves, their business and the dairy industry,’’ DWN chief executive Jules Benton said.

The inaugural regional leader of the year was won by Mid Canterbury farmer Tania Burrows and was announced at a DWN virtual awards evening last week.

Also announced was the Fonterra dairy woman of the year which was awarded to Ngai Tahu farm manager Ash-Leigh Campbell, of Christchurch.

Born and raised in Canterbury, Ms Campbell completed diplomas in agriculture and farm management and a commerce degree majoring in agriculture at Lincoln University. She has been working for Ngai Tahu Farming for more than three years and, in her role as technical farm manager, she is responsible for assisting with the management and performance of eight dairy and dairy support farms with a total of 8000 cows.