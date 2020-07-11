Few Otago dairy farms found to be breaking rules

The inspection regime in Otago for dairy farm compliance with environmental regulations was disrupted by Covid-19 but — of the farms audited in the past year — few fell foul of the rules.

Otago Regional Council carried out 268 audits in the 2019-20 financial year, covering more than half of the region’s dairy farms.

That was a lower number than planned, because of a lack of site visits during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The region has 479 known dairy farms.

Nine properties were found to be moderately or significantly non-compliant on the first inspection.

Nobody was prosecuted, although an infringement notice and a formal warning were issued. Other properties were re-inspected or education measures were used.

Council staff found there was a better understanding this year of risks associated with irrigation.

In North Otago, some new effluent ponds helped.

Inspectors noted potential problems ranging from inadequate infrastructure in low-lying areas to landowners providing sharemilkers with too little information for compliance.