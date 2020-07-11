Few Otago dairy farms found to be breaking rules

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The inspection regime in Otago for dairy farm compliance with environmental regulations was disrupted by Covid-19 but — of the farms audited in the past year — few fell foul of the rules.
Otago Regional Council carried out 268 audits in the 2019-20 financial year, covering more than half of the region’s dairy farms.
That was a lower number than planned, because of a lack of site visits during the Covid-19 lockdown.
The region has 479 known dairy farms.
Nine properties were found to be moderately or significantly non-compliant on the first inspection.
Nobody was prosecuted, although an infringement notice and a formal warning were issued. Other properties were re-inspected or education measures were used.
Council staff found there was a better understanding this year of risks associated with irrigation.
In North Otago, some new effluent ponds helped.
Inspectors noted potential problems ranging from inadequate infrastructure in low-lying areas to landowners providing sharemilkers with too little information for compliance.