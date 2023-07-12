Sidekick gets the limelight

Photo: supplied

Southern dairy farmers Dylan Lynch and Natasha Maybee, of Lyncrest Dairies Ltd in Invercargill, were given an award for their 3-year-old cow Lyncrest Sidekick Lucy-ET gaining the highest points in the 2023 Holstein Friesian NZ-Semex NZ On-Farm Competition.

More than 660 Holstein Friesian cows from nearly 90 herds were judged across eight regions and evaluated for their inherent structural correctness.

Of the six champion cows, four were from the South Island and the other two were from the Waikato.

Other southern cows to place in their age category were a first place for 4-year-old cow Busybrook Solo Betty-ET, of Hall’s Enterprises Ltd No 1 in Invercargill; a third place for veteran cow Makuri Duplex Satin, of Hall’s Enterprises Ltd No 1 in Invercargill; and a fifth place for 2-year-old cow Busybrook Sidekick Lope, of Henley Farming Co Ltd in Oamaru.