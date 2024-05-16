Bid to fast-track Coronet Peak gondola

An artist’s impression of the proposed Coronet Peak gondola along with its base building and carpark. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

An application to fast-track a gondola on Queenstown’s Coronet Peak has been submitted to the government.

Tech entrepreneur Rod Drury is spearheading the project. He said a big driver was Queenstown’s plan to become the world’s first carbon-zero tourist destination by 2030.

"The big thing is, how do we get those cars off the road?"

He saw it as not only an alternative option for skiers and snowboarders accessing Coronet Peak skifield but also as a way for mountainbikers to reach the increasing number of trails — which he has had some involvement with through the Queenstown Mountain Biking Club. Due to those dual uses, "the business case for it looks quite good".

The gondola would come off the end of Coronet Peak Station Rd, off Malaghans Rd.

Potentially there would be a new loop road to the base station, with a carpark and bus drop-off, and the existing Coronet Peak Station Rd would be the outbound lane, he said.

He suggested there could also be "some environmentally sensitive way" of putting in a bike hub.

He said he had good interest from the Cleary family, who own Coronet Peak Station.

It is understood the fast-track application also includes a village with some housing, with details to be released later.

Mr Drury said he was aware there was "a lot of nervousness" about the Fast-track Approvals Bill.

"A really big thing for us was to make sure we work in closely with Ngāi Tahu and make sure it’s conservation-led."

He saw the gondola tying in with the project to recloak the face below the skifield in native trees.

The fast-track legislation was "a good catalyst to get everyone involved and see what could happen there".

"We’ve had great support from [skifield operator] NZSki, the landowners and people involved. It’s been a really good collaboration with a group of people including Ngāi Tahu.

"It’s not something we want to ram through, we just thought everything was lining up, and we’ll see where it lands."

In 2015, Porter Group Ltd announced plans for a $50 million gondola from Remarkables Park to the Remarkables.

Mr Drury thought his Coronet Peak version was "probably an easier one to get away economically because of all the work we’ve done on trails there".

Meanwhile, NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson said NZSki was doing everything it could to support the Coronet gondola proposal.

Iwi-led environmental initiative Te Tapu o Tāne chief executive Jana Davis said the project would help build on existing wetlands at the base of Coronet Peak, which are part of the Lake Hayes catchment.

The gondola could be the first step to reducing traffic congestion.