The secret diary of . . . Christopher Luxon in China

Christopher Luxon, meeting China’s Xi Jinping and delivering the deliverables. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

"Where are your slippers?" Amanda said. "You'll need your slippers."

Much is at fate for the destiny and wellbeing of New Zealand as I head to China this week to deliver a set of deliverables.

"I can't find your slippers," she said.

Other great helmsmen from history must have felt the same excitement and sense of purpose as they prepared to carry the hopes of their people and sit down to make sure they get share of mind.

"Your feet get so cold in air-conditioned hotel rooms," she said.

But it's more than the welfare of Kiwis that is at stake. These talks in China are held at a delicately poised time of increased global volatility and I have an important voice as world leaders iron out a phased launch within a wider strategy.

"If you won't help, then suit yourself," she said.

The DPS arrived. It was time to go. The great tides of history wait for no man.

TUESDAY

It's a very long flight to China but that allowed an opportunity to get to know the trade delegates from Zespri, Fonterra, and Supercheap Auto which stocks a variety of car batteries, air filters, coolants and more.

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran was also among the delegation.

"Not what it used to be, is it," I said.

"Sorry?"

"The airline. It used to be one of the world's great airlines. I led it into an era of unprecedented success but the bottom seems to have fallen out since I left office."

"None of that is true," he said, and left to use the bathroom. I never saw him again.

WEDNESDAY

We raced off out of the blocks with meetings to raise awareness of the New Zealand tourism offering in the Chinese market, and a visit to a cosmetics factory even to discuss regulatory barriers of skincare products.

You don't want to boil the ocean by alphabetising our client contact information but at the same time you want to reach out and come away with important learnings.

I was on my feet all day. They hurt and I think I might have chilblains.

THURSDAY

To the Langham Hotel for a Fonterra event promoting grass-fed dairy where attendees were served milk in Champagne flutes.

And then the Peninsula Hotel, to oversee the announcement of a new flight route between China and South America, stopping in Auckland.

After that, The Do Drop Inn where reps from Supercheap Auto wowed Chinese officials with budget deals on the Tridon Coolant Temperature Sensor, Fuel Injection Air Flow Meter and the Bissell Spot Clean Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner.

Our tiger team really moved the needle on that one.

But it was misery to go back to the hotel. They keep the air-con on high and I just could not get my feet warm.

FRIDAY

A face-to-face with President Xi in Beijing — my first since China sent a strike force into the Tasman Sea without warning.

I said to him, “We have huge areas of co-operation that can advance the wealth of both countries, but we also have to acknowledge that we have differences."

He seemed to be playing Solitaire on his phone, but he gave me his full attention, and asked, "What differences?"

I thought of the possible bonanza in sales of meat and kiwifruit.

I thought of the benefits of the visit to the skincare event and the excitement caused by good deals on motor oil provided by Supercheap Auto.

Mainly I thought of how my feet were frozen blocks of ice, and I said, "Nothing really. It’s all good. Let's lean into our moving parts and build on our core competency!"

The DPS arrived. It was time to go. They had found me a pair of slippers.

By Steve Braunias