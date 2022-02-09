Top Jerseys chosen

A Western Southland Jersey cow is the cream of the crop.

Cow Beledene Demo Starleena, owned by Julie Skedgwell, is the supreme champion of the Southland Otago Jersey Cattle Breeders Club on-farm competition.

Miss Skedgwell (18), of Tuatapere, who is the club president, said she was surprised and proud "her good little cow" won the competition.

"To me she’s worth her weight in gold."

Competition judge Bruce Eade travelled more than 1000km, visiting 15 farms between Palmerston and Tuatapere in two days, to inspect the nearly 150 cows entered in the competition.

Mr Eade, a dairy farmer at Kelso, said Miss Skedgwell’s cow won the supreme prize because it was the "closest to the complete package", including traits such as a beautiful udder and teat placement.

"I had no qualms in giving her the big ribbon."

Club secretary Debbie Mercer said Mr Eade did a brilliant job judging.

"It was a mammoth task."

Competition entries were up on last year, which was "brilliant", Mrs Mercer said.

"We had a lot of new entries and they did very well."

She expects the competitions to continue going from "strength to strength".

Club members were passionate about the Jersey breed.

Mrs Mercer milks about 130 Jersey cows in Edendale.

"Jerseys have been my life."

Many of the younger members shared the passion, she said.

The club recently awarded the Graham Mercer Trophy to Annika Buhre (9), of Otautau, to recognise her "dedication and commitment" to Jersey cattle last year.

Mrs Mercer thanked club member Teena Simmons for her hard work presenting the results of the competition.



