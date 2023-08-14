Diversifying to hemp proves a winner

Innovation Award winners Jody and Blair Drysdale (right) with Michael Hales, managing director of award sponsor Barenbrug NZ. PHOTOS: NEIL MCKENZIE

Doing things differently and striving for new ways to lift productivity and income helped Northern Southland farmers Blair and Jody Drysdale win the innovation title at the recent Arable Awards of New Zealand.

Judges said Mr and Mrs Drysdale, third-generation farmers at Balfour, had the courage to review their traditional arable and beef production systems and step into hemp growing, processing, manufacturing and marketing.

From early days when they would process hemp hand and body cream in a kitchen cake mixer, they had steadily upped production to now encompass a full range of hemp oils, balms and health capsules under the Hopefield Hemp Brand.

Arable Food Champions Rob and Toni Auld, of Auld Farm Distillery, accept their award at the Arable Awards of New Zealand.

Food champion award winners Rob and Toni Auld had a similar story. It was nearly 20 years ago when the couple decided to look beyond traditional farm income streams to start making a range of whiskies, gins and other spirits from the wheat, oats and barley grown on their Southland farm.

Auld Farm Distillery, last year’s innovation award winner, is now the third-largest whisky producer in New Zealand.

— Staff reporter