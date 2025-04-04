Cyclist critical after crash near university

The incident happened at the intersection of Dundas and Cumberland St in north Dunedin. Photo: Google Maps

A cyclist is in a "critical condition" after a crash involving a car in Dunedin this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said a motorist and a cyclist crashed at the intersection of Dundas St and Cumberland St at about 12.55pm.

She said the road was slightly blocked while emergency services were at the scene.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and to expect delays.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said it responded with two ambulances and took one person to Dunedin Hospital in a "critical condition".

