Event building steam

PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Geoff and Beth Henderson, of Pukerau, burned into town in style last year on their 1910 Burrell steam tractor, and this year’s Lawrence Heritage Weekend is already beginning to build a head of steam.

The Heritage Weekend is scheduled for November 4-5 — Guy Fawkes weekend — and organisers are keen to hear new ideas for activities, demonstrations and entertainments.

Clutha district is a treasure trove of historical heritage and the annual Lawrence expo excels in displays of mechanical technology behind farming, mining and domestic convenience.

Traditional gold-panning from the 1860s boomtown rush, shearing and wood cutting provide sweat and gears, while carefully cared-for architecture often hosts enlightening educational events.

Clubs, organisations and individuals wanting to take part are invited to provide details to the visitor centre and museum at info@lawrence.nz

- By Nick Brook