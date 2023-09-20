Event building steam

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Heritage Weekend is scheduled for November 4-5 — Guy Fawkes weekend — and organisers are keen to hear new ideas for activities, demonstrations and entertainments.
Clutha district is a treasure trove of historical heritage and the annual Lawrence expo excels in displays of mechanical technology behind farming, mining and domestic convenience.
Traditional gold-panning from the 1860s boomtown rush, shearing and wood cutting provide sweat and gears, while carefully cared-for architecture often hosts enlightening educational events.
Clubs, organisations and individuals wanting to take part are invited to provide details to the visitor centre and museum at info@lawrence.nz
- By Nick Brook