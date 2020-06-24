Educational day for young viticulturists

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Domaine Thomson Wines hosted the Central Otago Young Viticulturist of the Year educational day last Thursday.
About 30 people attended to hear representatives from the wine industry, sponsor and businesses.
All three previous Central Otago national competition winners were also there: Simon Gourley, Annabel Bulk and Nick Paulin.
Central Otago-based viticulture graduates from the Eastern Institute of Technology and Lincoln University also attended.
The graduations were to take place in April, but were postponed because of lockdown.
They were each given a round of applause and a bottle of fine wine from Central Otago Wine Growers Association.
The Central Otago competition is to be held on July 16 at Otago Polytechnic Central campus
The winner will represent the region at the national final in Martinborough in October.