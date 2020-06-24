Educational day for young viticulturists

About 30 people attended the Central Otago Young Viticulturist of the Year educational day at Domaine Thomson Wines last Thursday. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Domaine Thomson Wines hosted the Central Otago Young Viticulturist of the Year educational day last Thursday.

About 30 people attended to hear representatives from the wine industry, sponsor and businesses.

All three previous Central Otago national competition winners were also there: Simon Gourley, Annabel Bulk and Nick Paulin.

Central Otago-based viticulture graduates from the Eastern Institute of Technology and Lincoln University also attended.

After missing out on their graduation ceremonies earlier this year because of the lockdown, Central Otago-based graduates from the Eastern Institute of Technology and Lincoln University had their achievements applauded during the education day at Domaine Thomson Wines last week. Celebrating are (from left) Brenda Stringer, Daniel Brewster, Melissa Gross, Kass Duckworth and James Coleman.

The graduations were to take place in April, but were postponed because of lockdown.

They were each given a round of applause and a bottle of fine wine from Central Otago Wine Growers Association.

The Central Otago competition is to be held on July 16 at Otago Polytechnic Central campus

The winner will represent the region at the national final in Martinborough in October.