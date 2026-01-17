Rebuild progress at quake-damaged Christchurch hotel

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
After being badly damaged in the February 22, 2011 earthquake, the new five-star Sheraton Christchurch on Oxford Tce, formerly known as Noah’s Hotel in the 1970s and more recently as Rydges, is slowly being rebuilt.
The quake-strengthening work has almost been completed and work is now under way on the interior design of the $150 million hotel transformation.
The first two levels of the 14-storey building will have function rooms and an array of dining options overlooking the Ōtākaro Avon River.
The hotel will also feature the city’s highest rooftop bar and a top-floor presidential suite.
The Sheraton Christchurch is scheduled to open in mid-2027.