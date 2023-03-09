Lower-grade fruit and veges could fill gaps on shelves

New Zealand Food Network CEO Gavin Findlay points out the imperfection on an apple that would have led to it being graded out of supermarket supply, in July 2022. Photo: RNZ

The horticulture industry says more widespread use of lower-grade fruit and vegetables in supermarkets would help fill gaps in supply caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Horticulture New Zealand chief executive Nadine Tunley said major produce growing regions in the North Island had been impacted by the recent severe weather, and while South Island growers were working hard to meet demand, that was a massive undertaking.

"We've got empty shelves in places. That's not normal for New Zealand," Tunley said.

"Our southern growers... they're going as hard as they can, trying to get extra food into the ground to help the supply systems for New Zealand, but we've got to get it from the south to the north... Horowhenua growers, they're doing the same, but they're struggling with labour."

Tunley said the industry was working through supply challenges with supermarkets, and one area of discussion was adapting produce-grade standards.

Countdown's 'Odd Bunch' initiative was a good example of utilising produce with small imperfections or cosmetic damage and selling it at a reduced rate, she said.

"Those initiatives need to be considered ... [and them] being a little bit more mainstream for a little while."

Tunley said fruit growers had developed some good marketing initiatives in recent years that had helped sell lower-grade crops that might otherwise have gone to waste.

In 2019, Hawke's Bay-based Yummy Fruit Company launched its 'Hailstone Heroes' campaign, after a major hailstorm left dings and dents in much of the season's stone-fruit. Yummy opted for the tagline, "Looks funny, but still yummy."

A similar marketing initiative was used by the Golden Bay Fruit Company in 2021. It created a 'Stormy Fruit' brand to sell crops that had suffered cosmetic damage in bad weather.

Countdown fresh goods director Pieter de Wet said the supermarket intended to expand its Odd Bunch initiative in response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

"We'll use Odd Bunch to make sure that we get as much product as possible from these growers. You know, as I said, cashflow is going to be really critical for them over the coming months, so the more product we can get through to our customers, the better."

In normal circumstances, about 20-30 percent of the avocados Countdown sourced were sold through the Odd Bunch brand, but that could shift to between 50-60 percent due to the severe weather resulting in smaller-sized fruit, de Wet said.

"I don't think we're necessarily going to end up with poor quality [fruit and vegetables] - it will be more around sizing, that would be the challenge."

De Wet said Countdown was providing $700,000 in grants for growers impacted by the cyclone, and had committed to specifically promoting Hawke's Bay and Gisborne growers' produce in its stores and online.