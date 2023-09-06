Open day to grow on-farm tech use

Fruitminder founder and chief executive Seb Chapman during a recent open day. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Orchard management software startup founder Seb Chapman is finding the venture a fruitful endeavour.

Fruitminder is a startup which is developing an orchard-growing software system with a database built around individual trees.

Its software utilises a combination of GPS virtual tags and QR codes to identify a digital twin of an orchard, allowing for precise tracking and management.

An open day was held recently in Central Otago, highlighting the horticultural technology being developed in New Zealand, and about 70 growers attended.

"We went over how all the pieces of the puzzle fit together with the other presentations from the day, to give growers a broad overview of their operations in one spot," Mr Chapman said.

Dr Robert Odolinski and Dr Yong Chienzheng, from the School of Surveying at the University of Otago, presented their research on GPS accuracy on mobile phones and how that opened the doors for applications in the agricultural sector by removing the need for expensive purpose-built surveying equipment.

Dr Josh McCulloch and research engineer Richie Ellingham, from the University of Canterbury, presented their computer vision system advancements.

Fruitminder would be trialling the state-of-the-art computer vision system from UC-Vision. That technology generated a full 3D model of the tree, enabling the leveraging of powerful machine-learning algorithms for enhanced analysis and insights, Mr Chapman said.

Chris Clifford, of Agri Automation, presented the Burro collaborative robotic platform and demonstrated how the machine could be used for carrying, towing and scouting, while there was also a demonstration of the Dataphyll harvest management software which reduced labour costs and optimised harvest yields with real-time data.

And New Zealand’s first fully electric and driver-optional Monarch tractor was also on display which created much interest, he said.

Last year, Fruitminder was awarded Ministry for Primary Industries funding of $44,680 and industry funding of $180,124 through the Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund.

Its software was now being used by several growers as Mr Chapman kept "chipping away at the bigger picture" — which was to be digital intuition for growers, taking in all the inputs growers took in to do their job — from sprays applied to the weather — and digitising that.

Feedback from growers had been good and the open day was an opportunity to show how something like Fruitminder fitted into a "whole system of tools".

Research out of the University of Otago on GPS precision on mobile phones had been a "big win", especially for the horticulture sector which involved a structured environment with rows of trees. Being able to pick up an individual tree off a phone added so much value to the grower, Mr Chapman said.

Fruitminder had been trialled on Mike and Rebecca Casey’s Forest Lodge cherry orchard at Mt Pisa and the assistance of Mr Casey — who owns the Monarch tractor — had been "invaluable".

"Mike’s just taken the leap forward and de-risked this for a whole bunch of growers and opened things up by driving this forward. He understands software and comes from a software backgrounds. He’s able to see how these things work together as well."

Mr Chapman was speaking to potential investors. The business would go in steps, it was about stepping up for small growers at the moment and doing the work to be able to handle larger growers.

In 12 months’ time, if investment had been secured, then it would be set up to handle those larger growers, he said.