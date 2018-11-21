Orchardists 'dodge a bullet' despite wild weather

Central Otago orchardists believe they've escaped significant crop damage despite the brutal weather this week.

Heavy rain fall and snow had caused havoc for the region over the past few days - including road closures, slips and rising rivers.

A dramatic dip in temperature had frost fighters busy in some parts this morning.

Cromwell orchardist and Summerfruit chairman Tim Jones had been frost fighting since 3am.

Mr Jones said he was confident they had come through unscathed.

"It looks to me that we possibly dodged a bullet.

"I think that water got a whole lot colder had the skies cleared earlier in the evening. But it stayed cloudy and windy long enough just to drop on dawn. So everyone's frost fighting systems would've been able to cope well last night.''

It will come as another sigh of relief to the region's horticulturists who battled unusual frosts last month.

Elsewhere, Roxburgh growers avoided significant damage.

Local orchardist Gary Bennetts said frost fighting wasn't required for his crops.

"We got down to 1degC.

There was a little bit of flooding damage but nothing we can't fix.''