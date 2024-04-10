Rockit has Canty in expansion plans

The Turley family have already combined with Rockit to put in a new apple orchard at South Canterbury’s Rangitata. PHOTO: TURLEY FARMS

Apple producer Rockit is set to almost double export orders to about 200 million apples, with expansion plans including more orchards in Canterbury.

The company, based in Hawke’s Bay, has one Rockit producer in the region, but is working with a couple of other parties with a commitment to develop further orchards.

After planting 20ha last year, the aim is for 300ha to 400ha over the next few years.

At this stage the focus in the South Island is just on Canterbury.

The company will be exporting year-round for the first time to its international markets.

Chief executive Mark O’Donnell said the year ahead would be a big one for the company after recovering well from Covid-19 and cyclone difficulties the past few years.

Growth targets were ambitious but achievable to help deliver a strong return for growers following last year’s challenges, he said.

"We’re more than doubling sales in key global markets — China, the Middle East, Vietnam – and we’re expanding into newer markets we haven’t traditionally supplied, such as convenience channels targeting 7-Eleven and Circle K in North America."

Rockit Global chief executive Mark O’Donnell forecasts a big year for their tubed apples, with more Canterbury orchards ahead. PHOTO: ROCKIT

Rockit has also sold product into India, with plans to secure a foothold in the large market.

Mr O’Donnell said the brand’s attitude and point of difference — its innovative grab-and-go pack — was paying off, and the focus was on being a year-round product, rather than seasonal.

"We always knew 2024 was going to be a big year, with our biggest harvest yet. However, the last couple of years were challenging after Covid-19 hit at the peak of harvest, which put enormous pressure on labour for picking and packing our crop.

‘‘Then last year the cyclone took out a third of our apples. So instead of a steady climb to this point of doubling our crop, we’re doing it all at once. And this will be the first year where we fulfil 12 months’ supply from New Zealand. We’ve achieved this by increasing plantings in New Zealand and increasing our distribution channels and shelf space in global markets.’’

A pilot for new sustainable tubes is expected to be expanded, with different packaging formats tailored to individual markets.

"With more acres planted and expansion into the South Island, we have geographic diversity and access to some great blocks of land and partners.

‘‘Building a fruit supply base that can endure changing climates and extreme weather events enables us to safeguard our year-round supply as we continue to expand our networks and quality reputation worldwide."

tim.cronshaw@alliedpress.co.nz