Running prodigy Ruthe smashes world, NZ mile records

Kiwi teenager Sam Ruthe has smashed the U18 world record for the mile and put the athletics world on notice with a phenomenal run at an indoor meet in Boston.

The 16-year-old ran 3m 48.88s at the John Thomas Terrier Classic meet at Boston University, leaving the field in his wake.

Ruthe became the youngest athlete to ever a run a mile quicker than 3m 50s and eclipsed the New Zealand men's record held by Sir John Walker for 44 years.

Walker set his record of 3m 49.08s in 1982 outdoors at Oslo.

Athletics indoor and outdoor records are traditionally maintained as separate, distinct and official, according to World Athletics because of the differences in track size - 200m v 400m.

Ruthe's time is also the 11th quickest run indoors by any athlete, although he is still 3.70sec outside the extraordinary world record posted a year ago by Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Ruthe said his time far exceeded his expectations.

"When I was coming into this race, I was expecting to run sub 3:55," he told the track broadcast. "I wasn't really expecting a [personal best].

Sam Ruthe breaks the New Zealand indoor mile record in Boston. Photo: Aaron Bui/Athletics NZ

Part of his surprise came because he was still feeling the effects of the long journey to the US.

"I flew out here three days ago from New Zealand, 50-hour travel, my legs were feeling heavy a bit before this. I think I can be running faster, but I am super stoked with that."

Ruthe said it was his first race on an indoor track, as New Zealand didn't have them.

"To come here and run so fast so early on, it just makes me love indoor tracks. I want to come here as much as possible."

Ruthe said his plan was to sit behind compatriot and training partner Sam Tanner during the race.

"He probably would have beaten me, but about 400m-600m in, he did something to his Achilles. I really hope he's OK.''

Ruthe was in second place heading into the final lap, taking the lead and winning by a comfortable margin.

Last week, Ruthe ran 3:53.83sec at the Cooks Classic in Whanganui, beaten by Tanner, but breaking the world outdoor record for a 16-year-old to add to a string of other landmarks already achieved.

The Boston race is the first of four of the mile races Ruthe plans to contest this month, before returning to New Zealand for the national championships in early March.