MPI calls on public to help stamp out bird flu

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The public is being asked to help the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) stamp out bird flu in Otago by keeping a "close eye" on the wellbeing of their backyard chickens.

MPI chief veterinary officer Dr Mary van Andel said chicken flocks linked to Mainland Poultry’s Hillgrove farm near Moeraki would continue to be tested into the new year.

However, no further signs had been detected of high pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) and the ministry remained confident it was on track to "stamp out H7N6".

Every bird — about 200,000 chickens — had been culled at the commercial egg farm where HPAI was detected at the start of the month.

"We continue to have a strong presence on the ground in Otago at the regional control centre," Dr van Andel said.

"The response effort will continue through with ongoing support for Mainland’s Hillgrove property and enhanced surveillance into the New Year. Enhanced surveillance will involve continued proactive monitoring and testing of chicken flocks on farms linked to Hillgrove.

"The public can help by keeping a close eye on the wellbeing of their chickens.

"If people have three or more sick or dead poultry, report it immediately to the exotic pest and disease hotline.

"Do not handle the birds."

Nothing had been detected outside of Mainland Poultry’s farm at Hillgrove, Otago, where depopulation of the entire farm had been completed, Dr van Andel said.

The farm remains under strict biosecurity lockdown.

Cleaning and disinfection would take place over the next several weeks.

"It needs to be done carefully to ensure all traces of the disease have been removed."

As part of the response, about 1400 samples had been received at MPI’s specialist laboratory at Wallaceville in Wellington for testing and analysis, she said.

— APL