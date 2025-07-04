Grimaldi given rare opportunity

Dunedin Paralympian Anna Grimaldi is adjusting to the heat in Arizona where she has been training before the Prefontaine Classic. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Anna Grimaldi is making the most of her latest opportunity.

The Dunedin Paralympic champion is adjusting to the United States heat after being invited to race in the 100m at the prestigious Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, this weekend.

Attending the meet, which is part of the Diamond League circuit, is a huge coup for the T47 Paris 200m champion and 100m bronze medallist.

"I feel really excited to be invited to race at Pre’," Grimaldi told the Otago Daily Times from Arizona.

"It was kind of one of those opportunities that I knew as soon as it came in that we were going to do everything to make sure I was there.

"I feel really lucky to have these opportunities."

While it is a mixed classification race, Grimaldi will come up against American Brittni Mason, who won silver in the 100m and 200m races in Paris.

"I’ve never beaten her over the 100m so this will be a good battle," Grimaldi said.

"We’ve never raced outside of world champs or the Paralympic Games before, so that’s also really cool."

Para athletes seldom get the chance to race against each other outside their two pinnacle events, but more para events are being added to athletic meets.

Alongside the women’s mixed classification 100m, Prefontaine will host a men’s 100m and 200m — Kiwi Paralympian Mitch Joynt will race in the latter — and a 800m wheelchair specialist event.

Grimaldi, who is scheduled to race about 7am (NZ time) on Sunday, is thrilled there is more interest in para events.

"The more it happens ... the more it’s going to continue. I hope that’s the case.

"I hope getting this start in this race will give me opportunity to race at future, either Pre’, or at other Diamond Leagues as well.

"Because this is such an awesome opportunity that our able-bodied counterparts get to have multiple times a year ... but we only get it once every four years at the Games and then once every two years at world champs.

"The only way to get better, and learn more about yourself competing but also your opponents and the whole sport, is to keep competing and just to have these opportunities.

"That’s what we need to grow our sport, to grow interest in our sport, to grow interest in us as individual athletes as well."

After a stint at home to start 2025, Grimaldi has been in Phoenix to train with Altis, a running group, in preparation for the Prefontaine.

Training in over 40degC was part of the plan to help her adjust, but also give her a "tune-up" for racing in the heat before the world para athletics championships in India in September.

"It is overwhelming but it’s these moments where I learn a lot about myself and what I need to do.

"Overall this has been such a great opportunity already.

"I can’t imagine how it could get any better and the comp hasn’t even started yet."

Grimaldi will return to Dunedin after the Prefontaine to "knuckle down" with coach Mikey Jacobs before the world championships.

Her partner, Australian Paralympic distance runner Jaryd Clifford, is heading to Eugene to watch Grimaldi and will then spend three weeks training in Dunedin.