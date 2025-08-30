Herden calls for sharper mindset

North Otago No8 Junior Fakatoufifita carries the ball past Wairarapa-Bush defender Levi Harmon during their Heartland Game at North Otago A&P Showgrounds last weekend. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE

"We've just got to keep the game going on our terms."

North Otago have shown patches of brilliance in the first halves of their two opening Heartland Championship games, but let the games slip after being kept scoreless in the second.

The Old Golds lost 39-21 to Whanganui in their opener and then fell 56-29 to Wairarapa-Bush at home last week.

Old Golds coach Luke Herden said he was rapt with the opening 15 minutes of last week’s game, where they scored some stunning tries.

But that was tempered by them missing 32 tackles in the second half, compared with nine in the first half.

"It was more a mindset and fatigue factors played into that second half," Herden said.

"It’s somewhere we hope we naturally improve as the season goes on. But we also need to be better with our mindset, and comfortable tackling low, and putting ourselves in those dark places."

They were the big work-ons as North Otago run out against East Coast in Ruatoria this afternoon.

East Coast have also lost their opening games. They lost 18-8 to Poverty Bay and were thumped 80-21 by West Coast last week, after only trailing 26-21 at halftime.

Herden wanted more of what he saw in last week’s first half and to minimise the errors against the men in sky blue.

"That’s our strength and that’s where we’re going to live is with that exciting expansive play. We’ve certainly got the skill depth to play that rugby.

"We just need to make sure we manage our games better and minimize the fatigues as much as we can, so we can take the game.

"Just get our defence a bit better with our individual tackle technique and I’m confident the boys will get the result we’re after."

Flanker Toni Taufa will play his first game in the gold jersey since 2021.

The former Old Boys blindside was a standout on the side of the scrum for the Old Golds from 2019 to 2021, before he headed to Dunedin to play club rugby for Harbour Hawks.

"We know he’s a hard-nosed, bruising player both sides of the ball," Herden said.

"We’re looking forward to him having another crack for us and sort of bringing that mindset that we missed last week.

"Uncompromising, works hard all day and hopefully that will lift the boys around us."

Dynamic Athletic Marist prop Lisivani Tuifua gets his first taste of Heartland action this year off the bench, as does Excelsior back Matia Qiolevu, who is dangerous when given space.

West Coast’s big win against East Coast has put the at the top of the table. They are away to second-placed Whanganui this afternoon.

In the other games Thames Valley host King Country, Horowhenua-Kapiti are home to Poverty Bay, Buller play South Canterbury and Wairarapa-Bush play Mid Canterbury.

Heartland Championship

Whakarua Park, 2.30pm

North Otago: Ben Paton, Hopoate Finau, Ben Fakava, Tini Feke, Ben McCarthy, Kenta Iemura, Kippei Taninaka, Junior Fakatoufifita, Savenaca Rabaka, Toni Taufa, Mitch Morton, Asaeli Ngahe, Paea Pala, Hayden Tisdall, Kelepi Funaki. Reserves: Cameron Rowland, Mateo Qolisese, Lisivani Tuifua, Lagi Poasa, Anthony Docherty, Seru Cavuilati, Matia Qiolevu, Lachlan Kingan.



East Coast: Tutere Waenga, Leethan Tipene-Rawiri, Apirana Pewhairangi, Leigh Bristowe, Epeli Lotawa, Carlos Kemp, Hamuera Moana, Hone Haerewa, Will Bolingford, Richard Green, Gabe Te Kani, Hoani Te Moana, Jarryd Broughton, Manaaki Aranui, Manahi Brooking. Reserves: Mickey Huriwaka, Jayden Leiua-Pokia, Perrin Manuel, Teaotahi Tuhaka, Tuterangi Ngarimu, Uetaha Wanoa, Kris Palmer, Treymaine Butler.