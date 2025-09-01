Homes moved for highway

A wooden terrace of 16 houses in Harrow St, Dunedin, being demolished to make way for the new highway (Anzac Ave) to Logan Park. — Otago Witness, 21.7.1925

Work in connection with the main highway is proceeding apace. The officials in charge of the work are confident that everything will be completed in good time for the opening of the Exhibition.

The formation of the highway is well advanced, and there are only two pieces of work that appear to a layman to offer any possible obstacles to completion within the time desired. One of these is the completion of the bridge over the Leith, and the other is the removal of the terraces of houses in Harrow street, and the officials in charge of the work are confident that neither of these will prevent the accomplishment of the task in hand by the end of October.

Several of the houses in Harrow street have been demolished, and accommodation has been found for the tenants by the erection of new dwellings in lower Hanover street. Some of the houses are still occupied, however, and their occupants are at present wondering how they will face the housing problem in the near future.

Would rather walk

The kakapo, the kiwi, the weka, the rare Notornis and the extinct moa apparently found that they had few enemies in New Zealand. Generation after generation, they neglected to use their wings. The disuse, if continued in only a single lifetime, hardly would produce a noticeable effect on the following generation, but if continued during thousands of generations the degeneration is permanent. Worse than that, it is irretrievable, and the birds named lost a faculty which few large creatures except birds possess, and which all flightless creatures, like men, envy.

Religious camp for girls

Under the auspices of the New Zealand Student Christian Movement, a short week-end camp has just been held at Broad Bay. Representatives of the Christian unions of the Otago Girls’ High School and Archerfield College were present. Miss Dalrymple was in charge, the other officers being Misses Dallaston, Moody and Turnbull.

On Saturday afternoon there was a delightful ramble up the hills to the top of Harbour Cone, the party returning by way of Portobello. There were the other usual activities — Bible study, talks, and recreation.

Women oppose merger

A meeting of ladies was held in the St Kilda Town Hall yesterday afternoon, when Crs Beattie and Telfer gave an outline of arguments against the amalgamation of the borough with the city. After much discussion the ladies elected Mrs Mason as chairwoman of an anti-amalgamation ladies’ committee, all those present agreeing to form the committee. They undertook the duty of seeing that the largest possible number of ratepayers record their votes on September 16, the day of the poll. The slogan of the anti-amalgamationists is "Strike out the top line." — ODT, 1.9.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden