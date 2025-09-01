Walters wins historic cup

Vincent Walters won the historic cup. PHOTO: WAYNE PARSONS

Vincent Walters made the most of his chances from an 11min handicap to win the prized Port Chalmers to Dunedin road race title on Saturday.

First held in 1902, the annual road race remains a feature on the winter harrier calendar.

Walters, 20, took to middle-distance running two years ago, balancing it with a love of football.

After arriving in Dunedin from Whanganui earlier this year to attend the University of Otago, he joined the Hill City-University Club and has been a regular in that club’s vest all season.

He opted to compete in the 123-year-old event on Saturday to test himself and because he thought "it would be a bit of fun".

Although he was happy with his 11min handicap, he was aware it was going to take some hard graft to work his way up to the front of the field.

Walters realised he had a real shot at winning 4km out from the finish of the 10km open event down the shared pathway from Port Chalmers to Magnet St.

Although he was unable to haul in community runner James Cheung, he crossed hot on Cheung’s heels to win the prized trophy as the first registered runner affiliated to Athletics Otago.

"It feels pretty good", Vincent said after the 10km journey in 47min 28sec

Runners (from left) Elodie Kip, Amy McMullan and Sue Kim at the start of the Port Chalmers to Dunedin road race on Saturday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Vincent’s girlfriend, Zoe Carman (Hill City-University), competed in the open 5km event, placing seventh overall and first to finish in the open women’s category.

Cheung, 39, a researcher at the University of Otago, decided to enter when encouraged to do so by Adrian Patterson.

Taking line honours from a handicap of 9min, he led the race from just south of Roseneath, completing the 10km journey in 48min 50sec.

First female home in the open 10km was triathlete Tess Molloy (Leith), who clocked a smart 41min 40sec, from a 17min handicap, to finish third overall.

It marked a triumphant return to sport for Molloy, who has been sidelined for the past four years with ill health.

She began her journey back into sport in May and is targeting the world triathlon sprint championships in Wollongong in October.

"I’m from Melbourne originally and it will be good to race on Aussie soil again," she said.

There were some impressive times recorded in the open 5km by junior athletes with George Solomon (Hill City-University) winning the junior men’s and Annabelle Dobson (Ariki) the junior women’s titles.

Solomon, 14, a year 9 pupil at King’s High School, clocked 19min 54sec to record a 45sec personal best, and Dobson, 14, a year 10 pupil at Otago Girls’ High School, posted 22min 2sec to eclipse her previous best by 29sec.

— Wayne Parsons