'Serious injuries' in Roxburgh highway crash

Traffic backed up at the accident scene. Photo: Julie Asher

Emergency services including a rescue helicopter are at a serious crash which has blocked State Highway 8 just outside Roxburgh.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 11:15am.

"Indications are that there are serious injuries, and a helicopter is responding," police said in a statement.

The crash is believed to involve a truck and a car.

A witness said the crash appeared to have happened outside the Transworld Roxburgh Depot.

Two ambulances, several police cars and three fire appliances are at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Diversions are in place at Roxburgh and Millers Flat.

Hato Hone St John referred comment to police.

More to come . . .