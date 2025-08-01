Young Dunedin golfer blitzes world field

Dunedin golf prodigy Joanna Ke has blitzed the field to claim one of junior golf's top titles.

Ke won the under-9 girls title at the Champion of Champions event in Lough Erne, Northern Ireland, finishing with a final score of four-over 113 in the three-round, 27-hole event, this morning.

Joanna Ke poses with the trophy after winning the under-9 girls Champion of Champions event in Northern Ireland. Photo: Shelley Duncan Golf via Facebook

The event is considered the biggest junior invitational golf tournament in the world.

The score left her eight shots ahead of second-placed Ella Sevcikova, of the Czech Republic, while Ireland's Claire O'Brien was a further 10 shots back in third.

Coach Shelly Duncan paid tribute to Ke's performance in a Facebook post, accompanied by pictures of Ke and the trophy.

"Awesome effort," Duncan's post read.

"Tough weather conditions today, super proud of her."

The Columba College pupil booked her spot at the tournament, featuring 250 junior golfers from 40 countries, after finishing runner-up at an event in Australia last year.

Joanna, who plays off a 12.9 handicap, first picked up the clubs at the age of 3 and had been working hard with Shelley Duncan over the past two years.