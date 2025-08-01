Young Dunedin golfer blitzes world field

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Ke won the under-9 girls title at the Champion of Champions event in Lough Erne, Northern Ireland, finishing with a final score of four-over 113 in the three-round, 27-hole event, this morning.
The score left her eight shots ahead of second-placed Ella Sevcikova, of the Czech Republic, while Ireland's Claire O'Brien was a further 10 shots back in third.
Coach Shelly Duncan paid tribute to Ke's performance in a Facebook post, accompanied by pictures of Ke and the trophy.
"Awesome effort," Duncan's post read.
"Tough weather conditions today, super proud of her."
The Columba College pupil booked her spot at the tournament, featuring 250 junior golfers from 40 countries, after finishing runner-up at an event in Australia last year.
Joanna, who plays off a 12.9 handicap, first picked up the clubs at the age of 3 and had been working hard with Shelley Duncan over the past two years.