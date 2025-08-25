Golf: Kiwi Kobori surges to second place at British Masters

Kazuma Kobori plays his second shot on the first hole on day four of the Betfred British Masters on August 24. Photo: Getty Images

Canterbury golfer Kazuma Kobori has had his biggest pay day yet after finishing tied for second at the British Masters in England.

Kobori has pocketed just over $521,000 after surging up the leaderboard on the final day.

The 23-year-old from Rangiora fired one of the best rounds of the day at the Belfry, a seven-under-par 65.

He went within a few centimetres of acing the par three seventh hole.

Kobori stormed into contention late on with an eagle and four birdies in his final six holes to set the clubhouse target at 15 under par.

However, Swede Alex Noren came through for a one shot victory.

Korobi finished tied with Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark.

The former Rangiora High School student is now ranked No 23 in the World Tour rankings. His earnings this year so far total $1,268,000.

The result follows his third-place finish at the BMW International in July where he took home $285,000 in prize money.

Felow New Zealander Daniel Hillier, who won the British Masters in 2023, missed the cut and finished in a tie for 83rd.