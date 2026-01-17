Obituary: Fuzzy Zoeller, golfer

Fuzzy Zoeller watches his shot during the 1979 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Photo: Getty Images

Two-time major winner Fuzzy Zoeller was one of golf’s most gregarious characters.

The Indiana native was the last player to win the Masters on his first attempt, a three-man playoff in 1979 and he also won the 1984 US Open.

However, Zoeller’s life was changed when he made a racially insensitive joke about Tiger Woods in 1997, in television interview.

Zoeller quickly apologised but the controversy festered and Zoeller later said he received death threats for years.

Writing for Golf Digest in 2008, he said it was "the worst thing I’ve gone through in my entire life".

Zoeller also won eight PGA Tour titles and a Senior PGA Championship.

His fast play and easygoing nature endeared Zoeller to golf fans.

Zoeller was given the Bob Jones Award by the USGA in 1985, the organisation’s highest honour given for distinguished sportsmanship.

Fuzzy Zoeller died on November 27 aged 74. — Agencies/Allied Media