Young stars queueing up to claim Otago strokeplay

Ricky Kang. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Rising stars will line up to get their hands on one of the coveted pieces of Otago golfing silverware this weekend.

The annual Otago strokeplay is on again at the Otago Golf Club at Balmacewen.

Thirty-six holes tomorrow will be followed by the final 18 holes on Sunday.

There seems a better-than-even chance that a member of Otago’s golden generation will be at or near the top of the men’s leaderboard by the time the final holes approach.

Two seasoned Otago players will not be at Balmacewen.

Interprovincial captain Duncan Croudis has a family commitment, and defending champion Phil Bungard has moved north to take a role as greens superintendent at the Templeton club, his former stomping ground.

That might mean the Otago strokeplay winner is going to be someone who barely needs to shave, although veteran left-hander Ben Patston — the Otago strokeplay champion in 2023 — and fellow Otago representative Troy Scott might have something to say about that.

Queenstown youngster Ricky Kang is in good nick after winning the South Island strokeplay title as part of the Southland strokeplay last weekend.

Kang led by two shots after firing a first-round 69 at the Invercargill Golf Club, fell a stroke behind Parker Aluesi (St Clair) after two rounds, but came roaring home with a 68 to claim a two-shot win.

Aucklander Ishaan Shah, who has entered the Otago strokeplay, finished second and Patston third.

Other Otago youngsters who might be keen to impress at Balmacewen include Raphael Anderson, the teenaged sensation who nearly led Otago to interprovincial glory at the end of last year, and Connor Howes.

Canterbury junior golfer of the year Alfie Bell will seek to emulate provincial peer Cooper Moore, who won at Balmacewen in 2024 and was a shot behind Bungard last year.

In the absence of Otago No 1 Yoonae Jeong, the women’s title at the Otago strokeplay is wide open.

Jeong (Millbrook) charged to an eight-shot lead at the South Island and Southland strokeplay last weekend.