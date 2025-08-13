Age not a handicap for ex-cricketer

Veteran golfer Graeme Harford still plays 18 holes twice a week despite celebrating his 90th birthday late last month. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Graeme Harford does most of his chipping in when he is helping set the handicaps these days.

In his prime, he was a decent golfer. He got his handicap down to about 16.

But that was a long time ago.

Late last month, he celebrated his 90th birthday.

He is still playing 18 holes twice a week at his beloved St Clair Golf Club and has been a member of the club on and off since the late 1960s.

Harford still helps with the handicapping on a Wednesday and occasionally lends a hand with the results as well.

"I don’t count [my own shots] any more," he said.

"I go out for the company and the fresh air. It is nothing too serious.

"If I have a good round, it is a bonus."

Harford was more serious about his cricket.

The left-arm medium pacer was on the fringe of the Otago team in the 1960s.

He played three Hawke Cup games for Central Otago from 1963 to 1966, and claimed five for 91 on debut against North Canterbury on a lifeless pitch in Rangiora.

While he was never selected at first-class level, he played in some lower-tier games forthe province.

He played with or against the likes of Bert Sutcliffe, Jack and Gren Alabaster, Noel McGregor, George Mills, Guy Overton and Stewart McKnight.

A highlight was taking four for 39 in a game against Dennis Silk’s MCC team at Molyneux Park in January 1961.

He has fond memories of Sutcliffe, who he said was a champion bloke, and Jack Alabaster, who was so quick "he’d almost lap me running twos".

"Back in those days, you appreciated good bowling and good batting. If someone hit you for four, you even applauded them."