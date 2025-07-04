One dream attained by University, another beckons

THEY dared to dream — and dream they did.

University proved what can happen when you have a little bit of belief in yourself after making the quarterfinals of the Kate Sheppard Cup for the first time.

After a memorable 1-0 victory over the Dunedin City Royals last month, University make the trip to Christchurch to meet Cashmere Technical at English Park on Sunday afternoon.

"It’s an absolute dream, to be honest," coach Hamish Philip said about making the quarterfinals.

"All the hard work that we’ve been putting in this season and all the foundation work we put in prior coming to fruition, it’s immense."

Philip was proud to see the way his side had come together.

"For us, it’s actually the belief in what we’re trying to do.

"I know that’s such a cheesy thing to say, but it’s that trust the system of what each player brings ... it’s shown on the field, to be honest."

Cashmere Technical, who won the South Island league last season, are always tough — but University beat them 2-1 in the league in March.

"We’ve beaten them earlier in the season so I said to them, ‘why not again?’."

Making the playoffs has not come without its challenges.

Only half of the team remained in Dunedin earlier this week due to students heading home for the university break and several American players returning home after the semester.

The club had been running a Givealittle page to raise funds to help them get to Christchurch.

Some players will be getting some "big opportunities" this weekend, but Philip said they would never back down from the challenge.

"We’re thankful some of our players are from Christchurch, so we’ve got those.

"Some players are actually flying back for the game because they understand the importance of it, so they’ve made themselves available and that’s thanks to the community helping out.

"As a core group, I believe the team is still there.

"I will make zero excuses. We are prepared for it. We are a university club and it’s a matter of how we deal with it."

In the other quarterfinals, Waterside Karori play Phoenix Reserves, Auckland United face West Coast Rangers and Franklin United are home to Eastern Suburbs.

In round four of the Chatham Cup tomorrow, Wanaka are home to Christchurch United, and the Royals host Nelson Suburbs.