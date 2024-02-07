Pigroot bloom

PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A sunflower crop blooms in a paddock bordering State Highway 85, known as the Pigroot, near Palmerston in East Otago.

Puketapu lies behind the sunflower crop. Farmer Ian Hewett said he was growing 25ha of sunflowers under contract for Oamaru birdseed producer Topflite.

The crop was sown in late October last year and would be harvested in March or April this year. "They are good to grow and it is good for the ground and Topflite are a good company to work for."