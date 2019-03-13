Angus cow with calf takes supreme title

Rob Hall

An Angus cow with calf at foot was judged the Mainland Minerals' Supreme Beef Breed champion during the Wanaka A&P Show on Saturday.

Owned by Rob Hall, of Hall Genetics' Lilliesleaf stud, Waikaka, 7-year-old Lilliesleaf Bloom 769, with her calf Lilliesleaf B1671, won the title, along with the champion female title, the High Country Hereford trophy and the R Scaife trophy.

Mr Hall said it was the first time he had entered stock in a show since December 2017 because of the Mycoplasma bovis discovery in New Zealand.

''I am delighted with the win,'' he said.

''The judge said she has got a lovely temperament and moved really well.

''She is also fleshed really well, nice and clean in the shoulder, nice bright eyes and is rearing a good calf.''

The calf was born at the end of September, and had only worn the halter for the first time the previous day, but had settled down well at the show.

''I enjoy doing the shows and Wanaka is a really good show for cattle,'' he said.

''It [selecting his entries] helps me hone my stock selection skills. It is also interesting to compare them [his stock] to other people's.''

Attending shows also allowed him to catch up with other farmers and his clients.

As well as the Angus stud, he also breeds Galloways, Belted Galloways and Southdown sheep. In a new venture, he recently started working with Blue Mountain Butchery, in Tapanui, which processes his stock for the meat markets. The Supreme Sheep title was won by Simon Paterson, of Armidale Merino Stud, Glimmerburn. The winner of the Supreme Fleece title was Andrew Paterson, of Matakanui Stud, Omakau.