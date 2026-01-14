Election for farmer director

Beef + Lamb New Zealand is holding an election for a farmer director role in the Southern South Island district.

The candidates are farmers Simon Davies, Glen McDonald and Matt McRae.

Current Southern South Island director Geoffrey Young is retiring by rotation on March 17.

Information on the three candidates will be available for voters from early next month.

To be eligible to vote, a farmer must have owned at least 250 sheep, or 50 beef cattle, or 100 dairy cattle on June 30 last year and be within the respective electorate and on the Beef + Lamb electoral roll.

Online voting opens next month and closes on March 12.